Baltimore police: Three dead after crashing stolen vehicle into MTA bus

Three people are dead after crashing a carjacked vehicle into an MTA bus, Baltimore police said Thursday.
Officers received a call at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday of a carjacking involving a white BMW, police said.
Robbery detectives saw the BMW travelling in Northwest Baltimore and called for marked police units to stop it, police said.
The driver stepped on the gas when he saw police and turned onto the 5200 block of Wabash Avenue, police said. The MTA bus driver, who was not hurt, told investigators the BMW stuck the bus as it turned onto Eldorado Avenue from Wabash Avenue, police said.
The three passengers in the BMW were taken to area hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead, police said. The three individuals have not been identified.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the same is asked to call Crash Team Investigators at (410) 396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.