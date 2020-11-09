Baltimore police officer injured in shooting, union says; no details on whether suspect was shot

A Baltimore police officer was injured in a shooting in the city’s Rosemont neighborhood Monday, union officials said, but the department has released no details as to whether the officer fired their weapon or what led to the shooting.
The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, the union which represents rank-and-file officers, wrote on Twitter shortly after 11 a.m. that an officer from the Southwest District “was shot in the upper leg an is in stable condition.”
“His injury is not life-threatening and the prognosis is good,” the union wrote. Earlier, the organization said representatives were on their way to Shock Trauma to respond to reports of an injured officer.
The department wrote on Twitter at about 10 a.m. that there was a “Police Involved Shooting at N. Ellamont Street and Westwood Avenue” and that Commissioner Michael Harrison is on his way to the scene.
Police did not say whether the suspect was shot.
Officers had set up a crime scene at the intersection of West North Avenue and Bloomingdale Road by around 10:30 a.m. The area has a number of businesses and establishments, including the Walbrook Branch of the city’s Enoch Pratt Public Library nearby.
This article will be updated.