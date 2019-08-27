Baltimore Police officer escapes injury after being shot at overnight Monday

A Baltimore Police officer escaped injury after being shot at overnight Monday while trying to stop an SUV that attempted to strike another officer, according to an incident report.
The report said at 1:16 a.m. a silver SUV tried to strike an officer who had stopped a car in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road. Neither the condition of the officer involved nor the severity of the incident was not noted in the incident report.
Three minutes later, another officer who was patrolling a little over a mile away noticed a silver SUV matching the description from the Reisterstown Road incident at an intersection in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
As the officer began to approach the SUV, the driver got out of the car and began firing a handgun, police said. The officer was not hit because he “tactically created distance," the report said. A 9mm shell casing was later found at the crime scene.
The driver then fled in his car with police following, the report said. After following the car through the city, a police major stopped the pursuit once officers reached southbound Interstate 295.
CitiWatch cameras showed the SUV sitting at the intersection. It did not have any visible tags, the report said. The gunfire was not captured on CitiWatch but the officer’s body worn camera recorded the entire incident, the report said.
This is the latest example of violent acts committed against Baltimore police officers in recent weeks.
On Saturday, an off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired state corrections officer shot and killed a 22-year-old man who reportedly tried to rob them at gunpoint. And over two weeks ago Sgt. Isaac Carrington was shot outside his home also during an attempted armed robbery in the 5600 block of Summerfield Ave.
Last month two Baltimore Police civilian employees, including a deputy police commissioner were robbed in two separate incidents in Patterson Park and Albemarle Street, respectively.
This story will be updated.