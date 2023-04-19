Two Baltimore Police officers indicted in separate cases of assault and conspiracy to tamper with evidence

Two Baltimore Police officers have been indicted in unrelated cases, with one accused of assaulting a man in his custody and the other accused of conspiring to tamper with evidence with the help of a civilian.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced the indictments of officers Kevin Hilton and Unique Sheppard, alleging they committed offenses while on duty. The civilian, Breshawn Webb, is charged in connection with the incident involving Sheppard.

Hilton is accused of assaulting a man on May 25, 2022.

The indictment gives the following account of what happened:

Hilton and about five other police officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 100 block of North Payson Street to serve two arrest warrants and two protective orders on the man. Hilton and the other officers walked the man to a patrol vehicle and sat him down in the backseat.

While the man was sitting there in handcuffs with his legs hanging out of the vehicle, he told officers he needed to be transported by a wagon because he had had a knee replacement and could not bend his leg or lift it into the back of the patrol vehicle.

Instead of calling for a transport vehicle, Hilton insisted the man put his legs in the car, and when he refused, Hilton told the other officers to “watch out,” pushed them out of the way and grabbed the man’s legs, shoving him into the backseat by his injured leg as the man screamed in pain.

In doing so, Hilton violated multiple BPD policies and procedures, the indictment adds.

The indictment charges Hilton with second-degree assault and and misconduct in office. He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the assault charge. Misconduct is a common law offense with no set maximum penalty as long as the sentence is not considered cruel and unusual by the court.

On March 20, Officer Sheppard — who was restricted to desk duty after her police powers were suspended because of an unrelated investigation — left her post and the premises during her shift without notifying a supervisor, according to her indictment. Then Sheppard placed a 911 call at about 4:30 p.m. reporting she had been in a vehicle accident at the intersection of West Pratt and South Mount streets in Baltimore.

Sheppard’s indictment gives the following account:

Uniformed officers arrived at the scene where Sheppard was identified as a BPD officer driving her personal vehicle. Meanwhile, Breshawn Webb was present on the sidewalk when uniformed officers arrived.

Webb said she was a friend of Sheppard and was there for support. After an officer spoke with Sheppard, they checked her vehicle and found a white plastic bag containing two metal grinders with green plant residue and several pieces of individually wrapped edible cannabis candies with a THC label on them.

A sergeant returned the items to the bag, placed the bag on the driver’s seat of the vehicle and continued to search the rest of the vehicle. Sheppard reopened the passenger-side door of the vehicle, went inside, reemerged and began to text on her cellphone.

Shortly thereafter, Sheppard “mouthed” something to Webb, and Webb walked over to the open passenger door and Sheppard stood in front of her, providing cover. Webb allegedly removed the plastic bag and left the scene.

While officers waited for Webb to return, the sergeant checked Sheppard and found she was carrying a loaded handgun without having a carry permit while on suspension. Then Webb returned with the plastic bags, but the items were missing.

The indictment charges Sheppard with wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun; misconduct in office; and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Sheppard faces up to three years in prison if found guilty of the handgun violation and another three years for the conspiracy charge. The misconduct charge has no maximum penalty.

Webb was charged with tampering with evidence and faces three years in prison if found guilty.

“It is imperative that our police officers conduct themselves in a manner worthy of wearing the badge and serving the residents of Baltimore,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates in a statement Wednesday. “The allegations in these cases are uncharacteristic of the honorable men and women of the Baltimore Police Department and completely unacceptable. I am confident that my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit will ensure accountability for each defendant’s alleged actions.”