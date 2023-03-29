Judge finds Baltimore Police officer who told teen ‘I will choke you’ guilty of assault, misconduct

A Baltimore Police officer accused of threatening to choke and kill a teen he was attempting to arrest in April 2020 has been found guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Gregory Sampson said Wednesday that when Officer Maxwell Dundore told the teen, “I will choke you. I will kill you,” with his hands on or near the teen’s neck, he was guilty of second-degree assault because he put the young person “in imminent fear of immediate bodily harm.”

The judge also found Dundore deliberately pushed the teen’s face after he was handcuffed.

Sampson said Dundore’s threat to choke and kill the suspect was “so far out of bounds” that it counted as corrupt behavior and criminal misconduct in office.

“I expect criminals to act like criminals. I don’t expect police officers to act like criminals,” Sampson said at the conclusion of his ruling, which came after a two-day bench trial in Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

Dundore, 29, is scheduled for sentencing on June 12. His attorney, Natalie Finegar, said his defense team hopes to explain to the court who Dundore is and the “outstanding work” he has done with the Baltimore Police Department.

“One day in an officer’s life does not equate to who he is as an individual overall,” Finegar said.

Finegar said the team plans to appeal the ruling, particularly around the question of whether his second-degree assault charge was within the statute of limitations.

Dundore, a five-year veteran assigned to the Northeastern District, was criminally charged in 2021 following an April 2020 altercation that unfolded when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Bel-Air Edison neighborhood.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ernest Reitz said Dundore’s language and actions in the interaction showed he had “lost it.” Reitz argued a police officer should never threaten to choke or kill someone and that the then-teenager’s resistance to the arrest “does not excuse” Dundore’s actions.

The person Dundore was trying to arrest, now 20 years old, testified on Tuesday he was in “fear for my life” in the altercation, which he said had “traumatized me” and made him “scared for my life with police.”

Dundore, meanwhile, testified on Wednesday that his hand placement near the boy’s chin or jaw was an attempt to control his head and limit his body movement. He said his statement about choking or killing him was a “defensive tactic,” not a threat. Dundore and his attorney pointed out it caused the person to briefly stop moving, which Dundore said was “what that was meant for.”

The police officer also was accused of kicking the teen in the side of the head, but Sampson found there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt it was an assault. The defense argued the contact was unintentional, the result of Dundore losing his balance on slick pavement in a tight space.

The Baltimore Police Department said Wednesday that Dundore is on administrative reassignment pending an internal investigation.

