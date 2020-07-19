Baltimore Police arrest, charge man with murder in connection to February homicide

Baltimore Police on Sunday said they have arrested and charged a man in connection to a February homicide in Southeast Baltimore.
Police arrested Dante Gregg, 18, on Saturday in the 400 block of Furrow St. in Carrollton Ridge. Detectives transported Gregg to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man on Feb. 7 in Perkins Homes. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.