A Baltimore Police lieutenant is suspended amid internal investigation, spokesman says

A Baltimore Police lieutenant has been suspended amid an internal investigation, a police department spokesman said Thursday.
An investigation has been opened against Lt. Robert Quick Jr., police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said, but he would not say why Quick was being investigated because the suspension is a personnel matter.
Quick has been with the department since 1995, and earned a base salary or $113,900 and $170,900 with overtime last fiscal year, according to an online city salary database.
Quick could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
