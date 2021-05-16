Baltimore police say person shot by officer in city’s Broadway East neighborhood

Baltimore police say a person was shot by an officer in the Broadway East neighborhood Sunday morning.
The department wrote on Twitter around 11:15 a.m. that Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and a public information officer were responding to 1800 E. Lafayette Ave. for a police-involved shooting. At the scene, Baltimore police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge confirmed an officer had shot a person. She said the department was reviewing the body-worn camera footage.
The department did not provide more details as to what led to the shooting, writing that they will release more information as it becomes available.
It’s the second person shot by police in the neighborhood in the past four days. A man, who the department said struck an officer with his vehicle, was shot by police on the 2200 block of E. Biddle St. on Thursday. Both the suspect and the officer survived their injuries, police said.
This story will be updated.