Baltimore Police car stolen, suspect jumps in harbor during chase across South Baltimore

A Baltimore Police car was stolen and a suspect jumped into the harbor during a police chase through South Baltimore Saturday that left numerous vehicles damaged.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle at an unidentified location. The driver refused to stop and fled, hitting several cars, according to police.
The driver, who police have not identified, crashed at the corner of East Patapsco Avenue and St. Victor Street in Brooklyn, police said. The driver then fled on foot, getting into a police car stopped by an officer who was chasing the suspect on foot.
The driver led police on a chase through the Riverside and Locust Point neighborhoods, according to a Facebook post from Councilman Eric Costello who represents the area. The driver jumped out of the police car in the 1900 block of E. Fort Avenue. Officers chased the suspect on foot to the Tide Point area where the person jumped into the harbor.
The suspect was taken into custody, police said. A man was seen being led away from an industrial area near the harbor in handcuffs around 8:30 p.m.
Baltimore Sun staff writer Justin Fenton contributed to this report.