Authorities offering up to $32,000 in rewards for info related to assault on Baltimore police employee

Authorities are offering up to $32,000 in rewards for information that leads to the arrest of three people who assaulted a Baltimore police civilian employee Wednesday.
Detective Jeremy Silbert of the Baltimore Police Department wrote in an email that the FBI and ATF are each offering separate $5,000 rewards for information on each of the three suspects in the case and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering an additional $2,000.
The department is searching for two men and a woman who police say assaulted a 59-year-old civilian employee of the department while he was walking in the unit block of Albermarle St. around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects also stole his car keys.
Police have not identified the suspects, who are only described as two men and a woman.
Anyone with information can call 410-366-6341 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
Last Friday night, Daniel Murphy, the Baltimore Police deputy commissioner, was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in the 2200 block of East Pratt St. near Patterson Park in East Baltimore.