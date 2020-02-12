Baltimore Police say two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after an officer was bitten and another was elbowed in the eye during an incident in the Lakeland neighborhood.
Police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Patapsco Avenue and Hollins Ferry Road in Southwest Baltimore at 4:55 p.m. for a report of a person in the middle of the road.
As one of the officers approached a man seen standing in the street and tried to get him to move to the sidewalk, Moses said the man attacked the officer and bit him several times on the arm.
A second officer who came into assist was elbowed in the eye, Moses said.
As police were struggling with the man, Moses said, a second man came up to officers and tried to hinder the man’s detainment. Moses did not offer specifics, but said the two officers were injured during the initial confrontation with the first man.
The two men were eventually arrested and will be charged with assaulting police officers, Moses said. The two officers were not seriously injured.
Moses said he did not have the identities of the two men because they were not cooperating with officers and said he could not confirm whether the man standing in the street was cleaning car windows, as another outlet has reported.