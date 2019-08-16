Two female Baltimore Police officers promoted, colonel receives demotion

A veteran Baltimore Police officer will lead the department’s criminal investigations division after being promoted to colonel on Friday, and another female commander is being promoted to take her old job.
Col. Sheree Briscoe becomes chief of detectives, responsible for all of the criminal investigations unit’s operations, Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Friday. She also becomes the first African American woman to become a colonel in the department. Maj. Monique Brown, a 19-year veteran of the force, will step up to fill her shoes as lieutenant colonel, taking command of the Neighborhood Services Section and the Special Operations Section of the Patrol Division.
Briscoe was named a lieutenant colonel in April 2018 and managed three patrol districts while also leading community engagement efforts like the Homeless Outreach Team and Youth Services Section. And during 2015-2018 Briscoe served as the commander of the Western District.
Earlier this summer Briscoe participated in an invite-only, 10-week training at the FBI National Academy in Quanitco, Virginia. The training is a command and executive program designed to help improve justice in police departments and raise law enforcement standards. Harrison said in order to be selected, Briscoe first had to be nominated by police department leaders.
“Colonel Briscoe has had a long and honorable law enforcement career, during which she has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and an unwavering commitment to BPD and the City of Baltimore," Harrison said in a release. “I’ve also been extremely impressed by how deeply respected she is, both inside the department and in the community.”
The move opens up a spot for Brown, who became a major in 2018 and has run the Southern District ever since. Prior to that, she was the Southern District executive officer after being promoted to captain in 2017. The department said that in both roles Brown focused on reducing violent crime and police-community relations.
With Briscoe and Brown’s promotions, Byron Conaway has been demoted from colonel to major, the department said. He will take over Brown’s former position as the commander of the Southern District. Harrison did not say why he made the change.