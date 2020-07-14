Baltimore police: Two men, one woman shot in separate incidents

A woman was shot in Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood and two men were struck by gunfire near the heart of the city overnight, police said Tuesday.
The Baltimore Police Department wrote in a release that officers from the Central District were first dispatched to an area hospital at 4:14 a.m. for a call about two shooting victims who were being treated.
Upon arriving, officers found a 41-year-old man and a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the ankle and shin, respectively. Neither injury was considered life-threatening, the department wrote.
Police said that an investigation found the shooting took place in the 300 block of N. Eutaw St.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
A little over a half hour later at 4:47 a.m., officers from the Northwest District were called to an area hospital for a report of another shooting victim who was being treated.
Authorities said a woman was shot in the back and that an investigation found a crime scene in the 3300 block of W. Garrison Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.