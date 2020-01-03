A Baltimore City Police officer fired his gun while responding to a report of an armed suspect in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in West Baltimore early Thursday night.
Police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said officers were called to the 1500 block of N. Gilmor St. around 6 p.m. for a report of an armed person when the incident occurred.
The officer went to “confront a person who was armed” when the officer discharged his firearm, missing the suspect, Moses said.
Moses could not say what specifically led to the officer firing his weapon nor how many shots were fired.
He said the suspect was later detained and that officers found a replica gun on his person.
Moses said he had neither the name of the suspect nor the charges in the case.
The incident is under investigation.