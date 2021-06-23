Parkville man charged with stabbing man to death Monday, Baltimore Police say

A Parkville man has been arrested and charged with murder and assault in the stabbing death of an unidentified man early Monday morning following a violent weekend in Baltimore City, police said Tuesday.
Brandon Beshore, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon.
An off-duty officer was traveling in the 1900 block of Belair Road of the South Clifton Park neighborhood in East Baltimore around 8 a.m. Monday and came upon a serious assault. The officer called in for on-duty units to respond.
The officers approached the scene and found a man who was stabbed several times and was unconscious. The officers’ attention was immediately directed to Beshore, who was still at the scene but was attempting to flee on a bicycle.
The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
Beshore was being held in Central Booking where he was waiting to see a court commissioner.
An attorney for him was not listed in court records.