Man charged with strangling woman to death in Baltimore; police looking for possible tie to a similar murder.

Police have charged a 22-year-old Baltimore man with the murder of a woman who was found dead of asphyxiation in an East Baltimore motel, and said in charging documents he is a “person of interest” in a similar homicide.
On Sunday, Baltimore police charged Christopher Tyson with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Lambert, a 37-year-old woman found dead at the Deluxe Plaza Motel on March 28.
In charging documents, police wrote that officers were called to the motel, at the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway, around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person found in one of the motel’s rooms.
Staff at the motel found Lambert unresponsive after the occupants of a room at the motel failed to check out that day, charging documents state.
Using surveillance footage from nearby cameras, police say they saw footage of the last person seen with Lambert while she was alive and determined he’d made a purchase at a nearby business around that time. After obtaining the receipt of that purchase, police wrote they were able to identify the man as Tyson through an investigation into the Wells Fargo Visa Card he used.
In addition, charging documents state police were able to track Tyson’s cell phone to a residence in the 2200 block of Bryant Avenue.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, charging documents state, and after using a battering ram to enter the home when no one answered, officers found Tyson in a second-floor bedroom.
Police wrote that Tyson initially gave “several versions of events that contradicted the evidence” recovered at the motel and inside his residence.
However, police wrote that Tyson was shown images recovered from surveillance footage and identified himself as the person seen in the footage. He ultimately confessed the the killing, police said.
A spokeswoman for the Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Tyson, declined to comment.
Police wrote in charging documents that when officers identified Tyson as the suspect in Lambert’s murder, he was also identified as “a person of interest in a separate homicide, where the victim was also murdered by asphyxiation.”
Latest Crime
It is unclear whose death police are referring to as the charging officers did not identify a victim in the charging documents, nor do the documents state whether he was questioned as to the other murder by investigating officers. A spokeswoman for the department declined to comment on the second murder investigation.