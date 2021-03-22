Baltimore man sentenced for 2018 fatal shooting of 16-year-old and drug trafficking charges

According to his plea deal, on Nov. 26, 2018 Antoine planned to rob an unlicensed taxi cab driver and threatened the driver after Antoine believed the driver refused to return a gun that he had left in the vehicle. A wiretapped phone call recorded Antoine saying he would be “splatting that sh*t” if the driver gave him any issues during the robbery. Another wiretapped call captured Antoine discussing how he would illegally purchase a firearm, authorities said.