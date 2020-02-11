A Baltimore man was arrested and charged in a Friday double shooting that killed a man at the Perkins Homes complex, police said Tuesday.
Gary Watkins, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in the Friday shooting, which killed Devante Smith, 25, and injured a 23-year-old woman.
Officers had responded to the scene on the day of the incident in the 300 block of Mason Courtclose to 5:15 p.m., where they found Smith and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the body, police said.
Both Smith and the woman were taken to the hospital.
Smith later died at the hospital while the woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Smith’s killing occurred on a day where two other people were shot and killed, the start of a violent weekend in Baltimore.
No attorney was listed for Watkins in online court records.