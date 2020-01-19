Baltimore police say they’ve arrested an adult and a teenager in connection with an assault on a city police officer that was captured on video, showing citizens kicking the officer while he was detaining another man.
Donnell Burgess, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault on police and resisting arrest in relation to the Jan. 17 incident, the department wrote in a news release.
An unnamed 17-year-old was also arrested and charged as a juvenile, police wrote.
A video widely circulated on social media showed a Baltimore police sergeant being kicked by onlookers while he tried to restrain a man on the ground Friday night.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officer was doing a business check in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. around midnight when a person became argumentative and spat in the officer’s face.
The video showed the apparent aftermath of the attempted arrest, as several onlookers kick at the officer and at least one person attempts to drag the man away from the sergeant as he’s trying to detain him.
Harrison said Saturday police had already arrested one individual in connection with the incident and were still trying to identify others who were involved.
It is not clear whether Burgess has obtained an attorney as the charges have not yet been filed in Maryland’s online court system.