Baltimore Police: Woman killed in St. Paul neighborhood, man fatally shot near Poe Homes complex

Baltimore Police say a woman and a man were killed Wednesday about 12 hours apart in separate incidents.
The woman was found dead Wednesday morning, as police say they were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul St. in the St. Paul neighborhood in the Central District at 8:55 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.
Upon arriving, officers found a 51-year-old woman “with trauma to the upper body,” the department wrote.
Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Police have not identified the victim nor a suspect in the case.
The second homicide investigation took place near the Poe Homes public housing complex, as Western District officers were called to the 800 block of W. Lexington St. at 8:54 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the neck and head, police said.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.