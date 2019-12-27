A 7-month old’s death and two fatal shootings the day after Christmas pushed the number of people killed in Baltimore this year to 342 — the second-highest total on record.
Baltimore already surpassed this week the yearly record for killings per capita, due to the city’s rapid population decline. The city’s highest number of homicides was 1993, when 353 people were killed and the city had more than 100,000 additional residents.
This year’s violence also surpasses 2018, which saw 305 homicides. In both 2015 and 2017, 342 people were killed.
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporters McKenna Oxenden and Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.