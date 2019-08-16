One dead, three injured in Baltimore shootings

A 31-year-old man died Thursday and three others were injured in four shootings Thursday evening, including three less than 30 minutes apart.
The fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. as officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of W. Patapsco Ave. in the Morrell Park neighborhood for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, the officers found a 31-year-old man who’d been shot in the head, the department wrote in a news release. Medics declared him dead at the scene a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
Of the four shootings, two happened at roughly the same time as officers from the Western and Southwest Districts responded to two separate shootings reported at 7:31 p.m., the department wrote.
One occurred in the 2000 block of N. Smallwood Ave., police wrote, as officers found a 20-year-old man who’d been shot in the back.
Police wrote the man was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital.
The other shooting at the time happened on the 1900 block of Braddish Ave., as officers found a 29-year-old man who’d been shot in the left shoulder, leg and his right forearm.
Officers from the Central District were called to an area hospital around 9 p.m., the department wrote, for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
Police said a 27-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the crime occurred in the area of the 300 block of St. Paul St.
The extent of the man’s injuries was unknown, police wrote.
Anyone with information as to the shootings is asked to call 410-396-2411 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.