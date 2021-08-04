Baltimore man charged with murdering roommate after argument in Forest Park neighborhood

Baltimore police have charged a 25-year-old city resident with the murder of his roommate, alleging that he killed the man in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood in April.
Jonathan Lee Bowman is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses. Police wrote in charging documents that Bowman fatally shot Demetris Henry in their Forest Park apartment on April 24.
Police wrote that witnesses at the apartment complex told investigators that Bowman shot Henry during a verbal dispute in an apartment in the 3400 block of Fairview Avenue. Henry was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Investigators determined that Bowman was staying with Henry temporarily at the time of the shooting, charging documents state. Police did not specify what the alleged argument was over.
Bowman was arrested on July 8, documents state. An attorney listed as representing him in court documents could not immediately be reached Wednesday.
Henry was a 24-year-old father who was shot less than a week after his son’s birthday, according to his family. Relatives told The Baltimore Sun earlier this year that Henry was a security guard who’d grown up in West Baltimore’s Rosemont neighborhood.