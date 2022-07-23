Death of 52-year old man marks Baltimore’s 200th homicide of 2022; three others injured in separate shootings Friday

A 52-year old man was shot to death Friday evening, Baltimore Police said, marking Baltimore’s 200th homicide of 2022. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

A 52-year old man was shot to death Friday evening, Baltimore Police said, marking Baltimore’s 200th homicide of 2022.

Northeast District officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, police said, where a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. City medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There have now been 21 homicides in Baltimore in July and 200 this year. The city is on pace to record more than 300 homicides for the eighth straight year.

Three other males were shot Friday, police said.

Western District officers responded to the 2100 block of Dukeland Street around 7 p.m. A man there suffered from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital. He is in critical condition as of Friday night, police said.

Earlier Friday evening, at approximately 5:41 p.m., Western District officers also responded to the 1500 block of Clifton Avenue, where they said a male had been shot in the foot. His age was unknown, police said, and the gunshot was non-life-threatening.

Around that same time, a 16-year old male entered a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder, police said.