Baltimore grocery store security guard shoots and kills a man, wounds a woman after altercation, police say

Baltimore police say a grocery store armed security guard shot two people — killing one — after an altercation Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the Giant Food supermarket in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore around 4:37 p.m., police said in a news release.
Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
This story will be updated.