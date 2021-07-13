xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore grocery store security guard shoots and kills a man, wounds a woman after altercation, police say

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 13, 2021 5:53 PM

Baltimore police say a grocery store armed security guard shot two people — killing one — after an altercation Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Giant Food supermarket in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore around 4:37 p.m., police said in a news release.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

A Baltimore Police officer secures crime scene tape to a grocery cart outside of a Giant supermarket in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road where a security guard shot two people, killing one, after an altercation, officials said. (Ulysses Muñoz)

This story will be updated.

