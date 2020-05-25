Baltimore fugitive arrested in connection with killing of Baltimore County man, Maryland State Police say

Reddick was wanted for the murder of Deontae V. Belcher, 25, of Rosedale. Belcher was found dead in a wooded area in Dorchester County on May 1. He had been last seen on April 11, and his mother reported him missing to Baltimore County Police on April 18. The Dorchester County Sheriff requested the death be investigated by the Maryland State Police homicide unit. An autopsy determined Belcher died from gunshot wounds.