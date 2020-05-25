Baltimore fugitive arrested in connection with killing of Baltimore County man, Maryland State Police say

James A. Reddick Jr., 29, of Baltimore, a fugitive wanted for the murder of a Baltimore County man whose body was found three weeks ago in Dorchester County, was arrested Saturday, according to the Maryland State Police.
Maryland State Police charged Reddick with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, robbery, reckless endangerment, and six charges related to the illegal possession and transportation of a handgun.
Reddick is awaiting an initial appearance before a court commissioner in Baltimore County. He will be transported to Dorchester County where the charges originated, the state police posted on their website.
Reddick was wanted for the murder of Deontae V. Belcher, 25, of Rosedale. Belcher was found dead in a wooded area in Dorchester County on May 1. He had been last seen on April 11, and his mother reported him missing to Baltimore County Police on April 18. The Dorchester County Sheriff requested the death be investigated by the Maryland State Police homicide unit. An autopsy determined Belcher died from gunshot wounds.
Members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team – Capital Area Regional Task Force had been searching for Reddick since an arrest warrant had been issued. They located the suspect Saturday morning in a back yard in the 4500 block of Garrison Boulevard. Investigators were assisted by Baltimore Police Department officers from the Northwest District. Reddick was arrested without incident and taken to the State Police Golden Ring Barrack for processing.
Additional departments assisting in this investigation include Baltimore County Police, Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Eastern Shore Information Center and Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Golden Ring Barrack and Forensic Sciences Division.