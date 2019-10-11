Baltimore police say two men died in separate shootings about 30 minutes apart Thursday.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers from the Eastern District first responded to a shot spotter report of shots fired in the 2400 block of East Lafayette Ave. in the Broadway East neighborhood at 5:42 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found an unidentified male who had been shot multiple times in the 170 block of N. Montford Ave.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
About a half-hour later, at 6:15 p.m., officers from the Western District responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of W. Pratt St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood.
Officers found a 24-year-old man who’d been shot multiple times and took him to the Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have not named the victims in either shooting nor identified any suspects.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.