Man dead, another injured in two shootings in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday

An unidentified man died after he was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday afternoon as police say he and another man were shot in separate incidents about 20 minutes apart.
The department wrote on Facebook that an officer from the Southwest District was patrolling the Carrollton Ridge area around 6:18 p.m. when he heard gunfire nearby.
After canvassing the area, police say the officer found an unidentified man lying in the 400 block of S. Pulaski St. who’d been shot multiple times.
A medic was called to the scene, but the man ultimately died from his injuries, police wrote.
About 20 minutes prior at 5:58 p.m., officers from the district responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 600 block of Stamford Road in the Westgate neighborhood.
Upon arriving, the officers found a 23-year-old man who’d been shot in the abdomen, police wrote.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, police wrote.
Anyone with information about the man’s death on South Pulaski Street is asked to call 410-396-2100.
Anyone with information as to the shooting on Stamford Road is asked to call 410-396-2488.
People can also leave tips anonymously about either shooting at 1-866-7Lockup.