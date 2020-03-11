xml:space="preserve">
Man killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Baltimore; police searching for driver

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 11, 2020 12:14 PM

A 51-year-old man died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday.

Tyrone Taylor was walking in the 3000 block of Edmondson Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle, Baltimore police said in a news release. Taylor later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police wrote the vehicle is believed to be a dark colored pickup truck that was last seen traveling eastbound on Edmondson Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2606.

