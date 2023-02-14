Woman injured after shooter opens fire at her house; man killed in separate shooting

A 51-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after a shooter opened fire at her house.

Baltimore Police officers arrived around 3:30 a.m. at the 500 block of North Clinton Street in Southeast Baltimore’s Ellwood Park/Monument neighborhood. There, the woman was inside a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said an unidentified person fired multiple shots into the woman’s house.

On Monday night, a man was shot and killed around 10:40 p.m. at the 1200 block of North Potomac Street in East Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Eastern District homicide detectives anyone with information about the homicide to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.