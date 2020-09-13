Police: Man charged with killing two women in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore police say a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after he fatally shot two women in the city’s Clifton Park neighborhood Saturday.
The department wrote in a news release that Dandre Woods-Bethel was arrested after he shot two women, aged 23 and 46 years old, outside his home in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace before walking back inside to call police himself.
Police said that officers were called to the block at 6:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two women who’d been shot.
Both women died after they were taken to the hospital to be treated. Police have not identified either of the two women.
Police did not say anything about the motive behind the shooting nor what Woods-Bethel told investigators during the 911 call, but wrote that investigators believe “Woods-Bethel exited his home, shot the victims, and then went back inside of his home to call 911.”
Woods-Bethel was arrested and police say he was taken to the city’s Central Booking and Intake Facility, where he will be charged with murder, assault and related weapons charges.
It is unclear if Woods-Bethel has retained an attorney in the case as the charges have yet to be filed in the state’s online court records system.
Case records show that on Feb. 27, Woods-Bethel pleaded guilty to violating a protective order related to an incident on Aug. 31, 2019, and received a probation before judgement sentence with one year of unsupervised probation. He’d been accused of domestic violence on July 19, 2019, court records show, and again on Jan. 12 of this year.