Baltimore police investigating deadly Saturday afternoon cutting incident

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was allegedly cut to death with a sharp object Saturday afternoon.
Southeast District officers said they arrived at the 1700 block of Dundalk Ave. shortly before 1 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from wounds “sustained from a sharp-edged object,” according to a Saturday news release.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
At least 234 people have been killed in Baltimore this year, according to Baltimore police data. Of those, 17 of the killings have occurred in the Southeast district.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-866-7LOCK-UP or submit an anonymous online tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.