Baltimore crime update: Robberies, assaults plunge, shootings dip as coronavirus shutters city

Overall reported crime in Baltimore continues to plunge amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Property crime had already been on a steep decline since a state of emergency was declared in mid-March. Violent crime had seen less of an impact, but has been falling since then as well.
For the week ending April 18, police reported 71 total violent crimes. That was less than half of the 152 violent crimes reported the previous week. The week ending March 21 saw 196 violent crimes.
Total violent crimes for the past month are down 26% compared with the same period last year. The figure reported for the week ending April 18 was a 61% decline compared to the same week last year.
During the early days of the state of emergency, gun violence continued unabated, with homicides actually higher than the same period last year. Twenty-five people were shot and wounded, and five others killed in the week ending March 21.
But those numbers have declined. One person was killed last week, with six others shot and wounded. The previous week, ending April 11, saw seven homicides and nine non-fatal shootings. Total shootings and gun-related homicides are down 33% over the past month compared to last year.
There were 27 robberies recorded for the week ending April 18, continuing a downward trend in that category: Fifty-seven people were reported to have been robbed the previous week, and more than 80 robberies were reported for the each of the weeks ending March 14 and March 21.
Robbers appear to have adjusted their tactics somewhat: while street robberies and commercial robberies are down compared to last year, home invasions are up 63% for the year.
Baltimore was called the “robbery capital” by U.S. Attorney William P. Barr, because the city far and away led the country in robberies per capita in 2018.
Aggravated assaults fell from 109 during the week ending March 21, to 43 last week.
Total property crime is down 46% over the past month, compared to the same period last year.
Experts have said that it’s expected that crime would decline during stay at home directives and orders that have shuttered businesses.
Arrests are down 25% for the year, compared to last year.