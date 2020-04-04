Baltimore crime during coronavirus: Property crime plummets, gun violence continues

On a recent morning at the corner of Saratoga and Eutaw streets, an officer sat in his cruiser with his lights flashing and windows rolled up, playing the message over the loudspeaker. Men in winter jackets and caps crammed the sidewalk; some hopped in and out of a nearby tavern. Money jumped from one set of ungloved hands to another. After about seven minutes, the officer turned the corner past two other groups, his message universally ignored.