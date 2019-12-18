Baltimore Police say four men are injured, two critically, as officers responded to three shootings Tuesday afternoon that occurred in less than an hour.
The first happened around 3:18 p.m. in the Waltherson neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, as police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Southern Ave.
The department wrote in a news release that officers found an adult male who’d been shot in the torso.
He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. As a result of his injuries. homicide detectives have been notified, the department wrote.
Less than an hour later, at 4:11 p.m., police wrote they received two calls for shootings, one in Baltimore’s Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood and the other in Shipley Hill.
At the Shipley Hill shooting, the department wrote that officers found an adult man who’d been shot in the head and torso multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. Homicide detectives have been notified because of the severity of his injuries.
Anyone with information on either the Shipley Hill or Waltherson neighborhood shootings is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
The third shooting took place in the 2500 block of McHenry St., as the department wrote that officers found two adult men who’d been shot in the upper and lower body.
Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2488 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.