Police shutdown what they called a Hispanic brothel in Southeast Baltimore and charged four people with human trafficking.
Commissioner Michael Harrison said the four traffickers targeted vulnerable, immigrant women. Two women were rescued from the brothel in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood.
Police also seized $50,000 in cash, five cars, passports and ledgers from the brothel in the 3900 block of Mount Pleasant Ave., police said. The four charged are Edward Luna Sanchez, Gladys Luna-Hernandez, Jose Arevalo, Julio Duran.
