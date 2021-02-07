Baltimore Police trainee arrested and charged with harassing women who wouldn’t invite him to party, court records show

A Baltimore Police officer trainee was fired after being arrested and charged with harassment and assault after three women told authorities the officer had chased after them and struck their car when they declined to invite him to a party, according to charging documents.
Jordan Ali, a 22-year-old Baltimore Police trainee hired in March of 2020, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of harassment and one count of reckless endangerment, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Sunday.
Charging documents state that Ali was driving his own vehicle while off-duty and pulled up alongside three women inside another car at a red light. The women told Ali they were on their way to a party.
Ali reportedly followed the women after they declined to invite him to the party and “the women made it clear to Mr. Ali they were no longer interested in speaking to him” at another red light, officials said.
Ali continued to follow the women’s car “at a high rate of speed” and struck their vehicle from behind at some point, causing minor damage to the rear bumper, charging documents state.
The women pulled into a Royal Farms about 4 miles away from the initial incident and Ali then got out of his car to approach them, investigators wrote.
One of the women, who The Sun is not naming, told investigators that Ali “displayed a ‘fake FBI’ badge and said ‘freeze.’”
“[The woman] stated she could see a gun on the right side of Mr. Ali’s hip,” charging documents state. “Although Mr. Ali never removed the gun from his hip, [the woman] stated he was touching the area where the gun was located making it visible.”
When asked for his identification number, charging documents state that Ali declined to give it. The women fled to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Emergency Room while still being followed by Ali.
The women found shelter in an ambulance, called 911 and stated “they were in fear of their lives,” charging documents show.
The officer who investigated the incident was first approached by Ali, who said at the scene he was pursuing what he believed to be a stolen vehicle, despite being off-duty and not wearing his police uniform at the time of the pursuit, officials said.
After interviewing the women, who medics had allowed to take shelter inside the ambulance, charging documents state that the officer was detained at the scene and his department-issued handgun was seized while he was taken to the department’s Public Integrity Bureau.
Ali told interviewers that he had sought to go on a date with the women and said that “he found it odd that 3 females would be driving such a nice car, and that he had observed them smoking something that could have been illegal” which is why he followed them, according to investigators.
Charging documents state that he admitted to following the women after they told him to stop and that he broke “several traffic laws in the process.”
“Additionally the interview revealed that Mr. Ali did not make any attempt to notify 911 or on-duty officers,” charging documents state.
Ali was detained following the interview, charging documents state.
The police department, which did not name Ali in their statement, said that the officer was in their probationary employment period at the time of the arrest.
No attorney was listed in court records as representing the officer. Ali has since been released after posting bail, Maryland court records show.
“These type of allegations whether on or off-duty, by any member of our department will not be tolerated,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison in the statement. “Our Public Integrity Bureau will work closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office on this on-going criminal investigation.”
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott added: “Behavior like this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I thank Commissioner Harrison for moving swiftly to terminate this officer. Incidents like this cast a shadow on the many hardworking members of the Baltimore Police Department.”