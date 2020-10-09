Alleged Baltimore-area member of far-right “Boogaloo” movement arrested on federal gun charge

The FBI has arrested a Dundalk man on a firearms charge after identifying him as a member of the far-right Boogaloo movement, according to a new criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
Frank William Robertson Perry, 39, was taken into custody Oct. 7 after agents raided his home and found a rifle, ammunition and a tactical vest.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force identified Perry as a member of the “Boogaloo” movement in September, according to the documents, which describe the movement as loosely organized “rally point” for extremists intent on a violent uprising or civil war.
It’s not clear how the FBI was led to Perry, but an agent wrote in court documents that Perry’s Facebook page contains pictures of himself and logos and pictures associated with the Boogaloo movement, and that a task force officer observed a sticker “representative of the Boogaloo movement” on his vehicle.
Perry is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a second-degree burglary conviction from 2002, the records said. Investigators learned that Perry’s girlfriend had purchased a rifle part from a gun shop in April. They next reviewed her Facebook and Pinterest pages, and said it showed no evidence of having interest in guns or hunting.
Perry’s own Pinterest page “reflects a substantial interest in firearms and militia extremist activities,” the FBI said. It contained “numerous saved or pinned pictures of firearms and ammunition, information on how to manufacture gun powder, and various statements regarding one’s obligation to fight against a tyrannical government.”
“These are all items indicative of a person who possesses a deep knowledge of firearms and the component parts of which they are constructed,” the agent wrote.
The Amazon purchase history for Perry’s girlfriend showed that in recent months an array of gun accessories had been shipped to the home, including a cleaning mat with a diagram of the parts of an AR-15 style rifle; grease for lubricating firearms; a sling and sling assembly for a rifle; a weapon mounted light for AR-15 style weapons; a device to “boresight” or calibrate a weapons sight; and magazine pouches for AR-15 style magazines.
After raiding the home, Perry’s girlfriend said she had purchased the rifle part at the suggestion of Perry, who said that she needed the weapon for self-defense, the FBI said. She said that she learned that Perry was obtaining firearm parts and shipping them to the residence in her name, and that he built a rifle with assistance from a neighbor.
She also claimed that she had once seen Perry wearing body armor with the rifle slung around his neck while he washing dishes in the house, according to court documents.
Perry also told the FBI that the weapon was for his girlfriend, but “admitted that he would have used the weapon himself for self-defense if put in a position that it was necessary."
Perry is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday.