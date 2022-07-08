Outspoken former acting Baltimore police commissioner Anthony Barksdale named deputy mayor for public safety

Anthony Barksdale, a former acting Baltimore police commissioner and often vocal critic of the Baltimore Police Department, has been named deputy mayor for public safety, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday.

Barksdale, who directed operations for the Police Department from 2007 to 2012, served as acting commissioner in 2012 and once sought the post permanently, will join the Scott administration to oversee operations at the city’s public safety agencies: the Police Department, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the Baltimore City Fire Department.

He will also be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the city’s federal consent decree, which outlines major reforms aimed at curbing Baltimore police misconduct.

In a news release Friday, Scott called Barksdale “one of the smartest, and most knowledgeable crime-fighting professionals that we can bring to the table.”

“His track record speaks for itself,” Scott said. “He will act with urgency to improve public safety for all of our residents, while continuing our progress on reforming BPD and implement the consent decree.”

Baltimore’s deputy mayor for public safety position has been vacant since February, when Sunny Schnitzer left to join the U.S. Department of Justice. Schnitzer, who previously served under Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, was promoted to the position shortly after Scott became mayor.

Barksdale, whose tenure as deputy police commissioner coincided with major drops in violent crime, has in the past been a vocal critic of Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. In 2020, he called for Harrison to be replaced during an interview with FOX 45, arguing he and then Mayor Young had failed to control crime in the city.

“I have no faith in the current commissioner,” he told the station. “None.”

During Barksdale’s time with the department, the city experienced fewer than 200 homicides in 2011 for the first time in nearly three decades. The Police Department formally disavowed zero-tolerance tactics and advocated “targeted enforcement,” though it carried out those strategies using plainclothes units often linked to brutality and misconduct.

When Commissioner Frederick Bealefeld retired in 2012, Barksdale became acting commissioner and was considered by some to be a front-runner for the post. But then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake chose Anthony Batts, and Barksdale went on medical leave, where he remained until retiring in 2014.

Since his departure, Barksdale has served as director of security for Horseshoe Casino, senior vice president of Assured Protection, and a national law enforcement analyst for CNN, according to the Scott administration

Barksdale has also directed his criticisms at the federal consent decree.

“Baltimore leadership, just stop with the crime comments. You took the city down this path. You chased after a consent decree handcuffing your own cops, while turning the city over to criminals,” Barksdale tweeted in November 2017.

In September 2018, he tweeted: “Things were supposed to get better under the consent decree, right? Wrong!”

Barksdale’s twitter account was recently deleted.

Barksdale had been considered for political public safety jobs in past administrations. In 2018, he was interviewed by then Mayor Catherine Pugh to lead the Mayor’s Office on Criminal Justice, but was not selected.

Barksdale is a West Baltimore native, city resident and a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.