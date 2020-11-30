Activist legal group says it’s making progress in face of Baltimore police stalling over use of force records

Also included is a 2017 fatal shooting by an off-duty officer of a man who broke into his home and demanded property at gunpoint. Those records show that police interviewed a teenager who admitted to be part of a burglary crew who had committed a series of break-ins that morning along with the man who was shot. City lawyers withheld from The Sun summaries of the officer’s two interviews with the criminal investigators, citing the provision of the law that prevents the release of statements given by officers in internal affairs investigations.