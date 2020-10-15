Election ballot box security guard shot in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A ballot box security guard was shot and wounded early Thursday in Northeast Baltimore in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery of the guard’s personal property, police said.
The 24-year-old man was shot at about 4:55 a.m., outside the Achievement Academy in the 2200 block of Pinewood Ave., police said. Police do not believe the shooting was related to the election.
Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening but did not provide more information about his condition.
“After looking at video surveillance footage of the parking-lot, detectives learned that armed subjects approached the victim’s vehicle and tried to open the car door,” police said in a statement. “The victim refused and the suspects began shooting at the victim. The ballet box was not touched and did not appear at any time to be the focus of the gunmen.”
Some of Baltimore’s ballot drop boxes are guarded by a private security firm while others are protected by security teams specific to a box’s location. The box at Achievement Academy is one of nearly two dozen drop boxes placed at schools across the city.
Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones could not immediately be reached for comment, and the city school system did not immediately return a message seeking comment.