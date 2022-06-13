Advertisement
Crime

Baltimore Police investigate homicide of infant in West Baltimore

Baltimore Sun

An investigation into the March death of an infant in West Baltimore has been opened, police said Monday.

Baltimore Police were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street on March 1, 2022 at 11:42 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant. The infant, 6-month-old Legacy Bell, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, police said.

Advertisement

Bell’s body was then taken to the medical examiner, and her death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

The death was initially considered a questionable death, BPD spokesperson Niki Fennoy said. Once the medical examiner determined the cause of death, it was then ruled a homicide.

Advertisement

People with information on this case are encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Advertisement