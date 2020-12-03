1-year-old Baltimore girl’s death ruled homicide, teenager injured in shooting, police say

The October death of a 1-year-old girl who was found not breathing at a home has been ruled a homicide, Baltimore police said Thursday.
On Oct. 8 around 8:07 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a resident in the 600 block of Mosher St. in the Upton neighborhood of West Baltimore. The person took the officer to a home where the girl, Zariea Dixon, was found. The officer performed CPR until the medics arrived and took Zariea to shock trauma, police said.
Despite efforts by doctors, Zariea died on Oct. 10. The baby’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy. On Wednesday, Zariea’s death was ruled a homicide due to head and neck injuries that were sustained “as a result of being abused,” police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.
Additionally, police said a teenager was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Rueckert Ave. for a shooting in the Lauraville neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.
Medics responded and took the victim to an area hospital. The teenager was conscious and alert but is in serious condition, police said.
Shooting detectives learned that the teenager was shot in the 5100 block of Harford Road. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444.