Feds accuse two prominent Baltimore lawyers, Ravenell and Treem, of committing crimes

The firm said it objected to the “over-breadth of the search and seizure” on the day of the raid, to no avail. It complained that the warrant it received redacted the description of things allowed to be seized, making it difficult to determine whether the scope of the raid was appropriate or whether the actions of the investigators were in fact within the scope of the warrant. And it said a total of 59,000 emails were taken, even though only 62 emails related to Ravenell — suggesting the scope was indeed beyond what the case at hand would allow.