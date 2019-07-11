Police searching for attempted murder suspect in North Baltimore shooting, stabbing

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who is wanted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a woman in the head and then attempting to stab her in her North Baltimore home this week.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that Devin Segar, 26, of Baltimore, is wanted in connection with the stabbing and shooting of a 33-year-old woman inside her home in the Glen Oaks neighborhood.
Police wrote that Segar shot the woman in the back of her head at around 10:50 p.m. July 2 and then grabbed a knife to attempt to stab her.
The victim was able to escape and get help, police wrote.
The department wrote that Segar is a “violent repeat offender” with two open warrants for unrelated incidents — one for alleged attempted kidnapping and sexual assault for an incident in February 2018 and another for an alleged carjacking and rape in May 2018.
“Segar has managed to elude police and continues to commit violent crimes,” the department wrote.
Anyone with information as to Segar’s whereabouts is asking to call 410-637-8970, dial 911, or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.