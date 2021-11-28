xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Van crashed into Northeast Baltimore CVS in another attempted ATM robbery

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 28, 2021 10:05 AM

Baltimore Police are investigating another attempted ATM theft at a convenience store in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday.

Just before 4:45 a.m., patrol officers were sent to the CVS at 5407 Harford Road for a silent alarm.

Officers arrived at the pharmacy and found a van backed through the front glass doors. The engine was still running but nobody was inside. Police said the van, which was stolen from a nearby neighborhood, had heavy damage and was unmovable due to flat tires.

The ATM, located just inside the glass doors, showed signs of a break-in but the cash was still inside, police said.

Citywide robbery detectives are investigating the case.

There were 70 reported ATM thefts in the city in 2020, and there have been at least 29 this year — a decline police believe could be attributable to efforts to educate small business owners about how to secure their machines.

