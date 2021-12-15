Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven damaged after unsuccessful ATM theft

In recent months, pharmacies, convenience stores and banks in the area have fallen victim to the destructive thefts. In many instances over the past few years, the thefts came and went without arrests. But last month, police foiled a theft at the Aden Deli & Grocery store near Druid Hill Park, arresting an 18-year-old on the scene. In Baltimore County in October, police caught an 18-year-old suspected of helping to rip an ATM from the wall of a WesBanco in Cockeysville.