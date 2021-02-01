Baltimore police ID victim in Saturday shooting as a 58-year-old ATM operator from Pikesville; robbery was motive

The 58-year-old man fatally shot in broad daylight in front of a West Baltimore convenience store on Saturday was a Pikesville man at work servicing the store’s ATM machine.
Police confirmed that Kenneth Gerstley was shot outside a convenience store in the 2900 block of Brighton St. around 11 a.m., and say the motive for the killing was robbery.
Michael Ghebru, the owner of the convenience store, said Gerstley had filled up the machine and walked out of the store when the shooting occurred.
“I’m so sad, I’m so upset,” Ghebru said. “He was a very nice guy; I don’t understand.”
A LinkedIn profile lists Gerstley as vice president of sales and operations for ATM Enterprises, a Pikesville-based provider of ATMs. Gerstley’s brother, who owns ATM Enterprises, could not be reached for comment.
Baltimore and surrounding areas continue to see a rash of brazen ATM machine thefts, with thieves breaking into stores
sometimes driving their vehicles into the stores — to take ATMs.
The thefts have been taking place for months, and police have not reported any arrests.
There was no indication, however, that the shooter attempted to steal the store ATM in Saturday’s incident.
Gerstley was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they believe the suspect may have fled the location in a dark-colored SUV.
In an online obituary, Gerstley’s family recalled him as “kind through and through, thoughtful of others, and a real gentleman.”
“He was quick with a smile and a hug, and he made everyone feel welcome and comfortable with his infectious rumbling laugh; people loved to be around Ken,” the obituary says. “Over the years, he developed friendships wherever he worked, whether it was in the restaurant or ATM business. He also had an amazing work ethic, and he was driven both to do a great job for his customers and to take care of his family.”
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.