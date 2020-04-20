Second man charged with murder in fatal McElderry Park shooting

A Baltimore County man is charged with first-degree murder as Baltimore police say he was one of two men who murdered 21-year-old Dontrell Toliver in the city’s McElderry Park neighborhood earlier this month.
Police wrote in a news release that Arthur Holt, 26, of Essex, was arrested without incident on Friday at 6:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of Norwood Ave. He faces first- and second-degree murder charges as well as a handful of assault and weapons charges.
The department did not say what role Holt played in Toliver’s murder. He is the second man to be charged in the fatal shooting after police arrested 33-year-old Keith Gladden at his home on April 7.
Toliver was found shot April 6 in the 400 block of N. Montford Ave., not far from his home on the 2400 block of Jefferson St., police said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9. No attorney is listed as representing Holt in online court records.