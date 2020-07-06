Police searching for Baltimore man accused of shooting four women Friday night

Baltimore police released an arrest warrant on Monday for a man accused of shooting four women outside of a home on Friday in Southwest Baltimore.
Police say they “quickly” identified Dontae Buckler, 38, as the shooter after speaking to the victims and potential witnesses. Police responded to the shooting in the 700 block of S. Woodington Rd., where the four women had just been shot, police said.
The women’s ages were 36, 36, 25, and 47. Three of the four women have been released from the hospital. One of the womenm aged 36, was shot in her torso is still being treated in the hospital, according to Baltimore police spokesman Donny Moses.
The address of the area where shooting incident occurred matches a last known address for Buckler, police said.
The shooting was one of several over a violent Fourth of July weekend in the city, with 12 people being shot.e shot.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Buckler’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension Detectives at (410)-637-8970.